The Chicago Bears picked up a dominant 38-0 win over the Buffalo Bills to cap off the second week of the NFL preseason.

It was a near-flawless game from start to finish for Ben Johnson’s squad, and quarterback Tyson Bagent was one of the biggest standouts. Bagent played six series on Sunday night and led the offense on four scoring drives, including three touchdowns.

The 25-year-old signal-caller was pulled in the third quarter after completing 13 of 22 passes for 196 yards and one touchdown. After tossing an interception last week versus the Miami Dolphins, Bagent went turnover-free on Sunday and may have locked up the backup quarterback job behind Caleb Williams.

Bagent was competing for the No.2 quarterback spot with Case Keenum in camp. However, Keenum missed Sunday night’s game with a leg injury, and Bagent took full advantage of his opportunities.

Though it’s unlikely, there’s a chance Keenum could be fighting for the QB3 spot if the Bears opt to keep three quarterbacks. 2024 undrafted free agent Austin Reed looked very sharp versus Buffalo, completing six of seven passes for 66 yards and leading a touchdown drive.

Keenum could return to practice next week and push Bagent for his spot, but he’s lost a ton of ground this week. Bagent seems fit for the job and looks like a player who could step in and play valuable snaps if needed.

Chicago will finish the preseason on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs next Friday. There’s a chance that the game could decide the backup quarterback competition, but due to his performance on Sunday, Bagent could have already captured the role.