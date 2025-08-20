The Chicago Bears locked up one of their quarterbacks on a new deal on Wednesday.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bears signed Tyson Bagent to a two-year contract extension worth $10 million that can be raised to $16 million with incentives. CHGO Sports was first to report the news, but didn’t include contract details.

Bagent has made significant strides this offseason and will be a high-level backup behind Caleb Williams for the foreseeable future. It’s unusual for NFL teams to give their backup quarterbacks extensions, especially in Bagent’s case, as he’s an undrafted free agent and has played just two seasons.

However, Chicago decided to take care of their backup, and Bagent couldn’t be more grateful.

During a first press conference on Monday after signing his contract, Bagent was brought to tears thinking about how important his extension is to him and his family.

“My dad is my right hand man and he didn’t have any running water until he was in high school,” Bagent said via GNSportsTV on X. “There’s definitely a lot of things and people I could certainly help with this gift I’ve been blessed with. I don’t really know anybody back at home with any money. It feels good. It’s certainly a weight of my shoulders and my family’s shoulders It means a lot.”

Bagent grew up in Martinsburg, a small town in West Virginia. The 25-year-old wasn’t a highly-touted prospect in high school, as he was a zero-star recruit by 247 Sports.

Despite facing a ton of adversity, Bagent has defied the odds. The Shepherd product is one of the better backup quarterbacks in football and one of the highest-paid as well.