Following the Miami Dolphins‘ ugly Week 1 loss by 25 points, the Tyreek Hill trade chatter has only gained steam. Hill was also seen having a tirade on the sideline of Sunday’s loss in which he tallied 40 yards on four receptions.

However, even if the Dolphins did decide to trade Hill, the 31-year-old may not have much value. His recent domestic violence incident with the mother of his child surely hasn’t helped either.

Recently, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer was asked what Hill’s trade value may be, if the Dolphins get to a point where they want to part with the five-time All-Pro receiver. According to Breer, Hill isn’t worth nearly as much as some NFL fans might expect for the former Super Bowl winner.

“Obviously, the allegations from Hill’s estranged wife will have a material effect on all that—and I’d admit I’m a little hesitant to talk about his trade value with that going on. But if he’s cleared, and that’s obviously a big if, I think you’d probably be talking about something in the range of a third-round pick and maybe a Day 2 pick on top of that. Hill’s last 100-yard game was in Week 1 of 2024; he’s 31 years old, and there’s the baggage any team acquiring him would assume, too. I don’t see a big market, which is why many folks are ruminating on the idea of Hill returning to Kansas City in midseason.” SI’s Albert Breer on Tyreek Hill trade value

While a Day 2 pick may not sound like much, it’s better than getting nothing in return or seeing him lost due to a suspension. Plus, maybe there’s a world where the Dolphins feel like Hill can still improve his trade value after his down season of 959 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. Prior to that, Hill had four consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns.

Yet, they’ll need the overall offense to play better before Hill can get back on the right track. After Tua Tagovailoa‘s three-turnover season debut, the Dolphins really can’t do much worse.

With the division rival New England Patriots on the schedule next, Miami’s Week 2 matchup presents another big test. Emerge with a loss, and the criticism will only grow louder.

