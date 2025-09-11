The Tyreek Hill trade rumors are heating up following the Miami Dolphins’ embarrassing Week 1 loss to the Indianapolis Colts as one top NFL reporter believes a future Hall of Fame quarterback could soon be throwing passes to the wide receiver.

The Dolphins were utterly dominated by the Colts 33-8. Tua Tagovailoa turned the ball over three times — two interceptions and a lost fumble — and was sacked three times. Miami’s defense allowed 418 yards to Indianapolis. Hill finished the game with just four receptions for 40 yards.

“This was a big kick in the balls for us,” Hill told ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques after the game.

If the Dolphins continue to falter, rumors surrounding Hill will only increase ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline. During an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio believes Hill “could be this year’s Davante Adams” and revealed two teams that would be interested in the five-time All-Pro.

Chiefs and Steelers Emerge as Top Suitors

“I was told in the aftermath of that Week 1 debacle that both the Steelers and the Chiefs are eyeing Tyreek Hill,” said Florio. “And the Steelers would be crazy to imagine with Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf with Aaron Rodgers throwing them passes.”

However, any potential Hill trade faces a major hurdle after TMZ reported this week that the player’s estranged wife has accused him of eight incidents of domestic violence, including at least one while she was pregnant, in court filings of their pending divorce case.

The NFL has launched a Personal Conduct Policy investigation into the matter.

“I think that any team that would be interested in trading for Tyreek Hill wants to be sure they’re not trading for a guy that’s going to be suspended before the end of the season,” explained Florio. “So that is a massive complication that wasn’t there when the chatter began of maybe the Chiefs or the Steelers trying to get Tyreek Hill if this Dolphins Week 1 trend continues.”

Hill agreed to a three-year, $90 million extension with the Dolphins in August 2024. He would carry a dead cap hit of over $15.5 million for 2026.

Kansas City selected Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft and traded him to Miami after the 2021 season.

In 142 games over 10 seasons, Hill has 802 receptions for 11,138 yards and 82 touchdowns.