Despite having months to prepare for their first game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Miami Dolphins looked unprepared. Even Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel admitted as much after the 33-8 loss. Of course, Tua Tagovailoa‘s three-turnover performance certainly didn’t help.

The usually accurate Tagovailoa ended up throwing two interceptions, including on the opening drive of the game. He also later lost a fumble on a strip-sack. Of course, this is not the first time he’s had a multi-turnover game. In fact, once he commits one turnover, some have thought that Tagovailoa has a tendency to commit another, almost like they’re infectious.

However, when Tagovailoa caught wind of the idea that his turnovers tend to come in bunches, he took issue with it. The Dolphins QB even said the concept was “wild.”

“I wouldn’t say I’m pressing. I would say it’s part of the game. You obviously don’t want to turn the ball over. I thought that was a wild comment, that I turn the ball over in bunches. That’s crazy. It just so happened that’s what happened today, it was what it was. Got to move forward from that, can’t make those same mistakes.” Tua Tagovailoa on his turnovers

Tagovailoa now has 18 games where he’s committed multiple turnovers, compared to just 13 games with one. In other words, the data backs up the ‘wild comment’ that Tagovailoa didn’t appreciate.

You can’t argue facts, but Tagovailoa is apparently ready to rumble. What’s crazy is the fact that Tagovailoa does seem to have a history of committing turnovers in bunches. That’s not an issue with Xs and Os or a lack of talent; it points to a weakness between the ears, and it’s an area the Dolphins will want to solve sooner than later.

While other teams were likely already aware of Tagovailoa’s turnover tendencies, it’s a bit alarming that he’s only now being educated on the topic. But of course, it’s not a surprise to see him in denial either, because it is a bit weird that his turnover tendency has a snowball effect, especially in Miami.

