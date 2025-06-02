NFL insider reveals potential Trey Hendrickson contract deadline with Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: Sam Greene-Imagn Images

Trey Hendrickson had already been a respected pass-rusher heading into the 2024 season, but then he led the NFL with 17.5 sacks. Yet, once the offseason kicked off, the Bengals revealed he had requested a trade, and Cincinnati intended to honor the request.

Hendrickson reportedly wants a pay raise that better reflects the four-time Pro Bowler’s skill set. Set to make $21 million this season, Hendrickson is well behind his fellow star pass-rushers, such as Myles Garrett, who’s signed to a contract worth an average of $40 million per season.

Cincinnati seems interested in keeping its All-Pro edge rusher, but would prefer to sign the 30-year-old to a short-term extension rather than a long one. Yet, Hendrickson not only wants a raise, he wants more long-term security, and he’s reportedly “dug in” on the matter and is even willing to miss games to prove his point, showing how much the Bengals will miss his skills.

However, with Bengals minicamp set to take place between June 10-12, some, like Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, believe it could act as a soft deadline to a contract renegotiation.

“The Trey Hendrickson thing needs deadlines to create movement, and I do think the Bengals’ mandatory minicamp, set for June 10–12, is one to keep an eye on.” SI’s Albert Breer on Trey Hendrickson

While Hendrickson has already been missing the Bengals’ Organized Team Activities, those are simply voluntary. Missing mandatory practices is a different story, so it makes sense that the 10th could spur some action from the Bengals, especially if they want to show their commitment to one of their best players.

Related: 5 best Trey Hendrickson trade landing spots from Cincinnati Bengals