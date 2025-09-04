As strong as the bond between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is, one might argue that Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have a friendship that will last decades too. After all, Mahomes has been Kelce’s quarterback since 2018, and they’ve known each other since Mahomes landed with the team as the 10th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Plus, winning a lot of games together (89 in the regular season + 17 in the playoffs), including three Super Bowls, tends to bring people a lot closer together. It also helps that the two both have a strong sense of humor and the ability to laugh at themselves.

While it’s almost time to get down to business, the Chiefs have their first regular season game scheduled for Friday in São Paolo, Brazil, against the Los Angeles Chargers, and Kelce still found some time to make jokes.

It happened right away during Mahomes and Kelce’s media availability ahead of the Chiefs’ season opener. Once Mahomes was done talking, it was Kelce’s turn. Except, the voice we heard sounded an awful lot like Mahomes, but it wasn’t.

Travis Kelce just caught me so off guard opening their press conference with the Mahomes voice impression. I’m crying laughing. 🤣🤣😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZXs3i23IhN — Lexi (@lexiosborne) September 4, 2025

Mahomes has been known to have what’s described by his head coach, Andy Reid, as a voice that sounds a bit “froggish.” Given that Kelce has been listening to Mahomes in the huddle for the past eight seasons, it only makes sense that he’s been able to master the sound.

What’s next? Will Kelce be in the Chiefs’ huddle impersonating his quarterback? Will we get to hear him making line calls, from the tight end position? Don’t hold your breath, but at least now we know Kelce has a spot-on impression of Mahomes, ready to fire at any moment.

