Travis Kelce says he gets a “different” feeling when introducing Taylor Swift, the biggest pop star on the planet, as his fiancée. But in a good way.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ star was asked by his brother, Jason Kelce, on their most recent episode of “The New Heights” podcast, if there is “something different” since getting engaged.

The three-time Super Bowl champ acknowledged what all guys go through when first announcing their significant other with a new title.

“I felt that at the game, actually, it was my first time introducing Taylor as my fiancée to a few of my teammates,” he said, referencing a Nebraska football game the two attended after the announcement.

Yeah, it’s pretty surreal when you start introducing your girlfriend as your fiancée. It gets even more so when you start introducing each other as your husband or wife.

Taylor Swift as His Fiancée Makes Trav ‘Giddy’

Kelce went on to admit that moving into the next phase of his relationship with Tay Tay has him feeling “giddy.”

You know, like the dance sequence in the movie (500) Days of Summer, starring Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. You can just picture him kicking up his heels while bluebirds land on his shoulder.

“Yeah, it was pretty cool,” he said of Swift’s new status as his future wife. “I still get giddy. Exciting times. Still fresh.”

Kelce also offered up some advice on how to handle proposals for the common man.

“You gotta know your gal or your significant other,” he lectured. “And it’s gotta .. you can’t let how somebody else does it make you feel like you need to do it that way.”

Of course, being a multi-millionaire marrying a multi-billionaire and having the help of the entire sporting and entertainment world behind you makes proposals a little easier.

Royal Lineage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who have been publicly dating since 2023 with the pop star often attending Chiefs games, much to the dismay of football fans, announced their engagement via an Instagram post last week.

It was an earth-shattering announcement for some.

Sportsnaut reported that the two will be involved in a wedding befitting royalty here in the States, while having real-world family connections to European royalty.

Swift and Kelce, according to genealogical research conducted by MyHeritage, both share distant lineage to a pair of consequential kings who ruled European countries in the 1600s and 1700s.

The Pop Princess and the Prince of the Gridiron are actual descendants of royal families.