Travis Hunter got married – and got his wife a six-figure gift

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s been a big star for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ newest star, Travis Hunter.

As he prepares for his first season in the NFL, Hunter also hit a huge milestone in his personal life – he married his fiancee, Leanna Lenee, in a lavish ceremony that reportedly took place in Tennessee.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2022 and announced their engagement in 2024. Their nuptials, according to The Daily Mail, were held at The Barn at Faith Farms, a luxury wedding venue nestled between Knoxville and Chattanooga. Hunter, Jacksonville’s two-way star, surprised his new wife with a stunning wedding present. He gifted her a luxury six-figure black Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Brabus 800, and its unveiling received a roaring response from the crowd.

Lenee stunned guests in two custom-made dresses by New York designer Justin Alexander, one of which was a dramatic figure-hugging gown and matching veil adorned with dozens of delicately crafted, appliqued roses.

Hunter and Lenee shared their first dance as husband and wife to Alicia Keys’ track ‘If I Ain’t Got You,’ and Lenee even serenaded her new husband with the lyrics to the song. Guests at the black tie affair were treated to a menu boasting a choice of either seared stuffed chicken or petite Maine lobster tail over garlic mash in a lemon butter sauce.

Hunter is widely seen as one of the top talents of the 2025 class. The Heisman Trophy winner, who plays both wide receiver and cornerback, was selected second overall by the Jaguars, who traded away several other picks in an attempt to secure Hunter.