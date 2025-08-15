The New England Patriots are currently hosting the Minnesota Vikings for joint practices and a preseason game this week. Minnesota has a lot to keep an eye on ahead of the regular season, but nothing is more important than the development of quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

McCarthy missed his entire rookie season due to a knee injury. However, the 22-year-old is fully recovered and ready to begin his career as the Vikings’ starting quarterback.

After leading Michigan to a National Championship in 2023, McCarthy established himself as a Wolverines legend. Now, the 2024 No.10 overall pick will be looking to make a name for himself in Minnesota.

A fellow Michigan product, New England Patriots legendary quarterback Tom Brady, offered some advice to McCarthy ahead of his debut season. Though McCarthy didn’t reveal all the words of wisdom Brady told him, the Vikings quarterback did say that Brady helped him with developing a consistent weekly routine.

“JJ McCarthy says Tom Brady taught him the importance of developing a weekly routine and provided some pointers on how to do it,” Ben Volin of The Boston Globe said on X.

Brady also told McCarthy his biggest regret in college was not drinking enough water.

“McCarthy won’t share any of Brady’s secrets, but said Brady told him he wishes he had hydrated better while in college,” Volin added in his post on X.

Brady didn’t have a very decorated college career. He spent four seasons at Michigan and tossed 30 touchdowns to 17 interceptions.

Obviously, none of that ended up mattering. Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time, and it seems like McCarthy made sure to learn everything he could from the legendary Patriots signal-caller.

Heading into 2025, McCarthy has a ton of pressure on his shoulders. Minnesota is coming off a 13-4 season with Sam Darnold at quarterback, but decided to let him walk in free agency and hand the keys over to McCarthy.

The Vikings’ offense is filled with high-level talent at nearly every position, so McCarthy is in a fantastic position to flourish with Kevin O’Connell. However, there’s no denying that the success of Minnesota’s season will be determined by his play.