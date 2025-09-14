It feels like just yesterday when Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were celebrating Super Bowl victories with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Yet, Brady hasn’t played since 2022, and Gronk hasn’t played since 2021. But they’re both still in the public eye, and even on the same team, analyzing football for Fox Sports.

Sometimes, they even generate some headlines, for the wrong and right reasons. Though, this time, Brady and Gronk are back in the news for making what could be called a football play.

Before the 1 p.m. ET games kicked off on FOX, Brady and Gronk could be seen playing catch. Afterward, Brady took to X to tease playing “one more year” with Gronk.

However, Brady is now 48 years old, and Gronk is now 36. That’s a bit too old, especially for Brady, as he’d be the oldest quarterback in NFL history. Technically, 36 wouldn’t be too old if Gronk really did want to put his job as an NFL analyst on hold, but now that he hasn’t played for four seasons, he’d certainly be a bit rusty.

In other words, Brady is clearly joking here, as he often does. Still, it probably made more than a few fans ask, “What if?” Just don’t hold your breath on this one becoming reality.

Related: 2025 NFL QB Rankings