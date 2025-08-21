Tom Brady shared a photo on Instagram of a golf outing with his 17-year-old son Jack, who notably towers over the former NFL quarterback.

His old teammates let him hear about it.

Jack, whom Brady co-parents with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, is seen wearing a blue polo and black shorts, while Brady sports a white t-shirt and matching cap.

When you haven’t seen him since he was much smaller, the contrast in height is a bit startling. In fact, Brady almost appears to be trying to stand taller so as not to be dwarfed by his son.

“Everything still pretty much the same ‘round here,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion captioned the image.

Tom Brady on the Receiving End of Some Ribbing

Pretty much the same, he says. Yeah, except Jack sprouted about a foot since the public last saw him. The New York Post once described Tom Brady’s son as his “mini-me.”

Now, it’s the other way around.

Some of Brady’s former teammates weren’t going to let it go either. The image sparked playful comments from Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who jokingly asked if Jack was propped up somehow.

“Is Jack standing on something?” Evans wrote. “Besides business lol.”

Brady’s former tight end for four Super Bowl runs with the New England Patriots and Buccaneers, Rob Gronkowski, also took a jab at his former field general.

“Jack is way more beastly than you,” he replied.

They might also make fun of His Golf Game

I mean, you can’t really make fun of the guy for his son growing to be taller than he is. Tom Brady, by the way, stands at 6′ 4″.

Most of our kids end up being bigger than us. Not to mention, there is the shrinking as we get older. And Tom is quickly approaching his 50s.

The father-son duo enjoying a day on the golf course, showcasing their bond as Brady prepares for his second season as Fox’s lead NFL analyst, is a heart-warming image.

Besides, if his old teammates want to make fun of their guy for something along those lines, they could point to this video of his golf swing.

Nothing beats the air coming out of the crowd in that video as they don’t know how to react to the greatest quarterback of all-time, a single-digit handicap golfer, looking like one of us on the course on any given day.

No matter, he can drown his sorrows by shining up his seven Super Bowl rings after hitting the links. or maybe he’ll have Jack do that for him instead.

