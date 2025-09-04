Tom Brady, a future NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst, recently discussed the differences between modern players and those from past generations. You know, those grizzled veterans from three years ago.

Brady last played in 2022.

The all-time great made the amusing, if not controversial, comments during an appearance on Kevin Hart’s podcast, Cold as Balls.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion noted that while today’s players have more opportunities, they also face greater distractions and are often “coddled” with gentle suggestions rather than strict demands to work hard.

“I think there are more challenges for the generation of quarterbacks in some ways. But for the guys that take advantage of it, I think it’s more opportunities for them, too,” Brady explained. “I think there’s a lot of opportunity for them to succeed and, at the same time, there are challenges because there are a lot more distractions.”

“Everyone is coddled a little bit more,” Brady continued. “Whereas, opposed to saying, ‘Hey, you better come in and get the work done,’ it’s kind of like, ‘Hey, you probably should do this.’ The guys that are really gonna have the great work ethic, they’re gonna really be able to succeed.”

Tom Brady Says Mahomes Not Coddled, Could Duplicate His Success

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback suggested Patrick Mahomes does not fall into that category, that he has the desire and will to “duplicate history” through his hard work.

History he made.

“He (Mahomes) had a will to win. He’s got a desire every time he takes the field to be a great leader. It’s just everything he says is the right thing,” Brady celebrated.

Both Brady and Mahomes have won three Super Bowl titles by the age of 29 – Mahomes’ current age.

Influenced by his 20-year tenure under demanding coach Bill Belichick, Brady suggested that this coddling trend is unlikely to end amid rising player salaries.

He will be on the call for Fox Sports as they cover a Super Bowl rematch between Mahomes’ Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.

Was Brady Coddled?

Some would suggest praising Mahomes when a lot of football fans feel he has been blatantly “coddled” by NFL referees is pretty hypocritical.

Not to mention, Tom Brady’s early career benefited from controversial breaks like the infamous “Tuck Rule” decision in the 2001 playoffs, which handed the Patriots a questionable victory over the Raiders en route to his first title.

Fans may also argue that a system that included meticulous protection of its quarterback cushioned Brady’s rise to stardom. Critics argue that his success was partly due to fortunate calls and a supportive organization.

What say you? Are players more coddled today than they were when Brady played?