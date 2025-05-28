Terry Bradshaw calls potential Aaron Rodgers-Pittsburgh Steelers union ‘a joke’

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw pulled no punches when sharing his thoughts on the Aaron Rodgers drama surrounding his former team.

The Steelers remain in wait-and-see mode as Rodgers considers whether to play his 21st NFL season in Pittsburgh. The team begins OTAs this week with uncertainty at quarterback after letting Russell Wilson and Justin Fields leave in free agency while waiting on the veteran’s decision.

Pittsburgh didn’t address the position until the sixth round of the draft, selecting Ohio State’s Will Howard, signaling their confidence in landing Rodgers.

In a recent interview with 103.7 The Buzz, Bradshaw, a Hall of Famer and current NFL analyst for FOX Sports, called the potential partnership a “joke.”

“That’s a joke. That to me is just a joke,” Bradshaw said. “What are you going to do: bring him in for one year? Are you kidding me? That guy needs to stay in California. Go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there.”

🔥🔥🔥 #NFL Hall of Famers Dan Hampton & Terry Bradshaw did NOT mince words when sharing their thoguths on Aaron Rodgers potentially playing for the @steelers 🪙⚫️🏈@DavidBazzel @RogerDoyleScott



🔗https://t.co/BlusBUeWue pic.twitter.com/2XCnI3qMgv — 103.7 The Buzz (@1037TheBuzz) May 27, 2025

Bradshaw then offered a personal observation about Rodgers: “You get in his presence and you felt like it’s going to start snowing.”

The criticism comes after two disappointing seasons for Rodgers with the New York Jets despite Super Bowl expectations. In 2023, he tore his Achilles four plays into the regular season. The 2024 campaign proved equally frustrating as Rodgers led the Jets to a 5-12 record.

If the four-time NFL MVP decides to continue playing, he will turn 41 during the season.