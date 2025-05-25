Tennessee Titans recommended to acquire four-time Pro Bowler

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans hit rock bottom last season in coach Brian Callahan’s first year as head coach, finishing with an NFL-worst 3-14 record. They’ve taken several steps to bounce back ever since.

Some of those moves include getting a new franchise quarterback in Cam Ward, reinforcing the offensive line, and overhauling the receiving corps. But have they done enough to improve a defense that ranked 30th in points allowed a year ago?

Recently, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton suggested a move that could help the Titans’ moderately upgraded defense take a leap forward. The idea? Sign four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon.

“After releasing Handry Landry III, the Titans will rely on Dre’Mont Jones and Arden Key to generate a pass rush off the edge. Perhaps rookie second-rounder Oluwafemi Oladejo cracks the rotation as a contributor, but Tennessee can add veteran insurance by signing Judon. Entering his age-33 term, Judon is past his prime. However, he can still record a handful of sacks for a team that doesn’t have a standout pass-rusher.” Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton on Titans signing Matthew Judon

Judon’s best days may indeed be behind him, yet there’s always the chance of him having a bounceback season in a new atmosphere that could use some more pass-rushing juice. After having the third-fewest sacks in the NFL in 2024, the Titans shouldn’t hesitate to consider more upgrades to their front seven, and Judon won’t break the bank in Tennessee.

Judon recorded just 5.5 sacks last season with the Atlanta Falcons, but he managed to rack up 15.5 sacks with the New England Patriots in 2022. That type of potential is hard to overlook for a Titans team that can afford to take low-risk chances on a rewarding buy.

Related: 5 best Trey Hendrickson trade landing spots from Cincinnati Bengals