NFL insider reveals Tennessee Titans’ ‘historic’ trade cost for No. 1 pick

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on April 24, where the Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 pick. All expectations point to the Titans making Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward the first overall pick.

However, the Titans could always trade the top selection to another team. If they did, what type of return would they be looking for?

Tennessee Titans require ‘historic’ trade haul for No. 1 pick

Early in the draft process, the Tennessee Titans admitted they were open to hearing trade offers for the No. 1 overall pick. However, now that the NFL Draft is so close, it doesn’t look like the Titans have received any serious offers that would sway their opinion away from selecting Cam Ward.

According to The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini, it would take a “historic” offer to trade for the No. 1 overall pick.

“Tennessee’s really taking their time. Granted, they’ve done tons of work, and they made it very apparent after they canceled that Shedeur Sanders workout in Colorado last week, that ‘look, we love the kid but we know who we’re going to get married to here.’ Cam Ward, all signs point to it. I haven’t found anyone in football right now that said to me, ‘Oh, be careful, they may be just doing all this to see if (the Giants) will come up and make some historic trade to get up there. And I think that’s what it would take. If it were to ever get to that point, it would have to be something we’ve almost never seen before.” Dianna Russini on Tennessee Titans

In other words, don’t expect a last-minute blockbuster trade that involves the No. 1 overall pick changing hands. At this point, the Titans appear completely sold on making Ward their franchise quarterback, hoping he can be the one who helps Tennessee return to the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

