New England Patriots insider explains what it might take for Stefon Diggs to stay with the team

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

New England Patriots wide receiver signed this offseason with the team hoping he could uplift the offense as quarterback Drake Maye‘s top pass-catcher. On the verge of minicamp, Diggs’ future with the team is uncertain following a video released involving a pink substance.

Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, who also covers the team for NBC Sports Boston, shared his belief that a large part of the Patriots’ frustration might come from the lack of ‘common sense and judgment’ shown by Diggs. The video itself created a problem for the team and if he wants to remain on the Patriots roster, it could come down to accountability.

Related: Insider clarifies job security for New England Patriots general manager

“I actually think if Diggs comes clean immediately with the team, and Mike Vrabel finds whatever he says to be credible, he’ll probably be O.K. But if Vrabel thinks Diggs is misleading the team? That’s where I’d say Diggs’s job would be in jeopardy.” Albert Breer on Stefon Diggs’s future with the New England Patriots

Before the video’s release, the Patriots’ organization was cautiously optimistic about Diggs’ impact this season. Making his return from an ACL tear in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season, tentative expectations had the Pro Bowl wideout returning to the field in Week 4.

Scott Zolak of 98.5 The Sports Hub said last week that the Patriots cutting Diggs is ‘on the table’ right now. However, the former Patriots’ quarterback (1991-’98) isn’t viewed as an insider with close ties to the team. There haven’t been any other reports backing up the claim.

Related: Multiple picks from 2024 Patriots’ draft class facing uncertain futures

Stefon Diggs stats (ESPN): 47 receptions, 496 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns in 8 games

If the Patriots were to cut Diggs, it would thrust rookie Kyle Williams and third-year wide receiver Demario Douglas into more prominent roles. While it would also open the door to 2024 picks Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, they aren’t on strong ground heading into their second season.

New England structured Diggs’ contract to provide them with some financial protections if they were to move on early. Specifically, ensuring that he isn’t owed any of his guaranteed money until he passes his physical and is cleared to practice, which means the team could release him before that happens.

Related: New England Patriots rookie ‘didn’t know how to be a professional’ in 2024