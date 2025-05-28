Stefon Diggs misses New England Patriots OTAs after viral video shows him giving mysterious pink substance to women on boat

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Stefon Diggs era isn’t getting off to a smooth start in New England. The new Patriots wide receiver, who signed a three-year, $69 million contract in March, was not at Wednesday’s OTAs — which is voluntary — one day after being seen on video giving a mysterious pink substance to women on a boat.

The substance remains unidentified.

Speaking to reporters, including ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said he has spoken with the four-time Pro Bowl receiver.

“It’s something we’re aware of and obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field,” Vrabel said about the video. “… Any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club.”

The drama isn’t what the Patriots were looking for as they build toward the future with young quarterback Drake Maye under Vrabel, who replaced Jerod Mayo after he was fired following one season as New England head coach.

Diggs, who is rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered last season with the Houston Texans, is expected to help a Patriots squad that finished last in receiving yards (3,343), 31st in touchdowns (18), and 22nd in receptions (342).

“The timelines, and the prognosis, we’re working hard to get him back and be ready to go. When he’s here, we’ll coach him and have him ready to go,” Vrabel told reporters.

Though he missed Wednesday’s OTAs, Diggs did appear for at least one of the team’s voluntary practices last week.

Diggs has yet to comment on the situation.

Entering his 11th season, Diggs has accumulated 857 receptions for 10,491 receiving yards and 71 total touchdowns with the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills and Texans.