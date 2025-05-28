New England Patriots could get Stefon Diggs back from injury much earlier than expected

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Stefon Diggs had been waiting on this past offseason for a long time. He was anticipating it so much that when the Buffalo Bills agreed to trade him to the Houston Texans, he did so with the understanding that he’d be renegotiating his contract to gain one year of earlier access to free agency.

Of course, Diggs did so without knowing he’d wind up tearing his ACL after eight games, surely impacting his free agency market. It’s true, Diggs didn’t sign right away in free agency, but many were surprised when the 31-year-old was still able to finagle a three-year, $63 million contract from the New England Patriots.

Yet, many assumed Diggs, who tore his ACL on October 27, would miss the majority of the season. Though, a new report from The Athletic’s Patriots insider Chad Graff suggests Diggs could “reasonably” be ready to take the field again by Week 4.

That’s much earlier than many were anticipating for an injury that typically takes roughly a year to heal from. Yet, others have beaten the expected timelines before, and we’d be remiss to doubt Diggs’ healing ability without good reason.

Nevertheless, if Diggs can get on the field in the first half of the season, it could go a long way toward helping Drake Maye find his comfort zone in his second season of play.

Related: 2025 NFL QB Rankings: Where’s Drake Maye?