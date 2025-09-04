The Patriots are just days away from their season-opening tilt with the Raiders. Patriot fans are super optimistic about their team in 2025, and it’s easy to see why.

The team has an all-new coaching staff led by Mike Vrabel, and many expect young quarterback Drake Maye to take a leap in his sophomore campaign. The Patriots also did what they could to improve Maye’s supporting cast, bringing in four new starters on the offensive line and adding weapons like Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins, and Kyle Williams.

Diggs is the most notable offensive addition the team made, and much of the team’s success will likely depend on Diggs. The veteran receiver suffered a season-ending knee injury last October and as a result, the Patriots have been careful with him this summer.

With the opener approaching, Diggs was asked if he anticipates having a “pitch count” in Week 1.

“Hell No,” Diggs declared. “I don’t make the rules. We’ll see how it goes but I really hope not.”

This is certainly good news. Many wondered if the veteran would be eased into the gameplan considering he didn’t play at all in the preseason. According to Diggs though, if he gets his way, he’ll be out there all game.

The veteran did participate in training camp and was cleared for contact, so it appears that not playing in the preseason was a decision the team made out of extreme cautiousness. It’s understandable the team wanted to play it safe with Diggs considering he’s 31 and coming off a serious injury.

Luckily, all of the pressure likely won’t have to fall on Diggs’ shoulders this season. As mentioned above, the team also brough in Hollins and the rookie Williams, and DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, and Efton Chism III have all also looked impressive in their own right.