Stefon Diggs’ contract gives New England Patriots easy path out of $63 million deal

When the New England Patriots landed Stefon Diggs late in NFL free agency, the move was widely praised. After all, here the Patriots were prioritizing a position they’ve long suffered at and it’s not like they got a second-tier talent.

Diggs is a four-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro. At his peak, he’s one of the best receivers in the game. However, Diggs also tore his ACL in Week 8 of last season, putting his status for the start of the season in doubt.

Some teams may have been hesitant to shell out a big contract for a player coming off a serious injury, but New England wasn’t. Sure, perhaps desperation played a factor in the Patriots inking Diggs to a three-year, $63 million contract, but they got their guy.

Little did they know, Diggs could become a bit of a problem child in New England. He’s already been creating unnecessary distractions, being seen with a strange pink powdery substance while partying on a boat. Yet, some aren’t so sure that he’s fully bought into the Patriots’ organization.

Nevertheless, reports have since surfaced of the Patriots possibly cutting Diggs, well before he’s even played a snap in New England. Yet, can the Patriots move on from Diggs without suffering some stiff cap penalties?

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio evaluated the situation and came away with the realization that the Patriots could feasibly move on from Diggs while citing a failed physical as the reason. In that event, they wouldn’t be on the hook for any of Diggs’ remaining contract.

In other words, the Patriots don’t owe Diggs a penny until he’s able to pass a full physical that clears him for team activities.

