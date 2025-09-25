After Week 1, everyone was singing the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ praises following an exciting 34-32 win over the New York Jets. Aaron Rodgers looked good, throwing four touchdown passes in the process. The next two games weren’t as thrilling.

While the Steelers are set to enter Week 4 with a 2-1 record, it’s become obvious that there is more room for improvement on both sides of the ball. Yet, the Steelers didn’t sign a four-time MVP quarterback for no reason, they hope Rodgers can lead them to the promised land, one that contains a Lombardi Trophy.

So, how can the Steelers take the next step as a team? ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has an idea, for the Steelers to discuss a trade with the Miami Dolphins for Tyreek Hill. If not Hill, Fowler suggests a trade with the Buffalo Bills for Curtis Samuel, who’s been a healthy scratch for each of the team’s first three games of the season.

“The Steelers could have one more move in them, and I’d be willing to bet they’d at least have a conversation on Tyreek Hill if Miami engaged. Curtis Samuel is also a healthy scratch in Buffalo despite making $7.4 million this season.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Pittsburgh Steelers trade

As talented as Hill is, he may also come with some baggage. Hill’s recent domestic violence allegations have teams second-guessing a trade for the electrifying playmaker, yet that could also lower his cost.

Otherwise, if the Steelers wanted to avoid any further drama, they could place a call to Buffalo for Samuel instead. While he’d be a potential candidate to fill the team’s No. 2 receiver role, he also only had 253 receiving yards last season. In other words, there’s no guarantee he’d be much of an upgrade, but he could probably be had for a late-round draft pick.

