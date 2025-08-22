Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was working alone in his office at the team’s practice facility in the early morning hours of May 4th, 2024.

That is, until a bullet pierced through the window and narrowly missed him by just 15 feet.

A new report by the Kansas City Star indicates the three-time Super Bowl-winning head coach narrowly escaped disaster last year when a total of three gunshots struck the three-story building that night.

One of them hit the third floor, and another hit above Reid’s office. The third would have left the NFL world reeling if the trajectory had been even slightly different.

“Reid was working alone in his practice facility office in early May 2024 when a bullet fired from outside the building penetrated the glass and shot a hole through the window and blinds,” the Star reports. “The bullet lodged in a wall between his bathroom and the entry door to his office.”

“That’s roughly 15 feet from Reid’s desk — the approximate distance between a 15-month well-kept secret and a stunning tragedy.”

Investigation into Shooting in Andy Reid’s Office STILL Ongoing

You read that last part right. It was a “15-month well-kept secret.” The Star’s report is the first time this shooting has been made public.

And, believe it or not, the investigation has gone absolutely nowhere, still ongoing with no signs of a motive or suspect to this day.

Kansas City Police Department spokesperson Capt. Jacob Becchina told the outlet that “there is no indication this was a targeted incident at any person or organization,” though the investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made. No charges filed. It’s been 15 months.

Becchina notes that the case has some urgency behind it, since the building was occupied by Andy Reid and presumably others at the time. As such, it is being classified as an aggravated assault.

Thank god Andy Reid is OK. Crazy that he was only 15 feet away from being shot and the team kept it secret for a year and a half. Ultimate business-as-usual franchise. https://t.co/G1Jgq6u9zq — Adam Best (@Arrowhead_Adam) August 20, 2025

RELATED: Top 20 NFL head coaches of all time, including Andy Reid

Parade Shooting

It’s unclear why or how the Kansas City Chiefs managed to keep a shooting at their facility under wraps, but, remarkably, nothing on this story leaked in the 15 months since it happened.

Perhaps they didn’t want any more negative publicity. This did take place just three months after a shooting at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade that year.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a beloved local radio disc jockey and avid fan of the team, was killed tragically in the parade shooting in February 2024. She was the ultimate victim in the shooting that saw 22 others injured, including several children. She left behind two young children of her own.

The shooting was the result of an ignorant group of thugs caught up in looking at each other disrespectfully.

Andy Reid would later pay tribute to Lopez-Galvan, express condolences to her family, and praise first responders for their handling of the attack.

“The law enforcement folks were unbelievable during the situation,” he said at the time. “We had them from all over the place and they just immediately jumped in to cover you up mode and make sure everybody was safe the best they could with a million people there.”

“That’s not what Kansas City is all about,” Reid continued. “For our youth of America that we gather together, you’re our future and as great as we can make this place we want to do that.”

Just three months later, his own office would be shot up.