Seattle Seahawks’ rookie projected to have huge featured role, under one condition

There have been many changes inside the Seattle Seahawks’ organization this offseason. Aside from changing franchise quarterbacks from Geno Smith to Sam Darnold, there is also a huge group of incoming rookies.

In fact, the Seattle Seahawks tied with the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, and San Francisco 49ers for selecting the most players in the 2025 NFL Draft at 11. Of all those players, one, tight end Elijah Arroyo, could be in line for a significant role in his first NFL season.

Recently, ESPN’s Brady Henderson evaluated what Arroyo’s role could look like in his first season with Seattle.

“Arroyo’s size, speed and route-running ability led new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to wonder aloud during predraft meetings whether he could essentially take over as Seattle’s X receiver after DK Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.” ESPN’s Brady Henderson on Elijah Arroyo

Yet, as excited as the Seahawks are about Arroyo, his workload could be entirely dependent on Seattle’s plans with starting tight end Noah Fant. Meanwhile, Henderson speculates that the Seahawks could cut ties with Fant, which would help them save up to $9 million by either cutting or trading Fant.

Though it should also be noted that Seattle is not hurting for salary cap space by any means. They currently have an estimated $30 million in cap space. However, if they get to camp and realize Arroyo is already able to contribute in his rookie season, perhaps Fant will get his walking papers sooner than anticipated.

