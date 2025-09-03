The Philadelphia Eagles begin their Super Bowl defense as they face NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys Thursday night to open the NFL season. The Eagles outscored the Cowboys 75-13 last year in their two wins over Dallas. Will the Birds put their foot on the gas to begin 2025 and dominate the Cowboys once again? Here are four bold predictions.

Saquon Barkley Held to Under 100 Yards Rushing

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

There’s probably a better chance that Saquon Barkley will be named the next pope than the Cowboys holding him to under 100 yards rushing, but these are bold predictions for a reason. Last year, Barkley ran for 233 yards on 45 carries against Dallas, including a 167-yard performance where he eclipsed the 2,000-yard rushing mark. The Cowboys had a porous rush defense in 2024, allowing 137.1 yards on the ground per game. However, they added run stopper Kenny Clark from the Green Bay Packers in the Micah Parsons trade, and Dallas will most likely be stacking the box against Barkley from the opening snap. That’s why I’m predicting Barkley will be held under 100 yards rushing Thursday night.

Jalen Hurts Will Account for Five Touchdowns

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

While the Cowboys concentrate on stopping Barkley’s ground game, that opens up opportunities for Jalen Hurts to beat Dallas through the air. Going into the 2025 season, Pro Football Focus rated the Cowboys secondary as the second-worst in the league. Cornerback Trevon Diggs is coming off December knee surgery and is cleared to play Thursday, but he might be on a snap count. Cornerback DaRon Bland, who just signed a four-year, $92 million extension with the Cowboys (was his agent involved?), is coming off a 2024 season where he was limited to just seven games due to a foot injury. They will have their hands full covering both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

In his only game against the Cowboys in 2024, Hurts completed 14-of-20 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also rushed for 56 yards and two more scores. This time around, Hurts will throw three touchdown passes and twice score on the tush push — better known to Eagles fans as the “Brotherly Shove.”

Quinyon Mitchell Will Have First Career Pick-Six

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Eagles selected cornerback Quinyon Mitchell with the 22nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and he didn’t disappoint. He proved to be one of the best young shutdown corners in the league, finishing second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. However, he didn’t record his first interception until the playoffs. That changes in the season opener. Not only will he have his first career regular season interception, but it will also be his first career pick-six.

Eagles Will Sack Dak Prescott Five Times

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott missed both games against the Eagles last year due to injury but will get up-close-and-personal with Philadelphia’s defense Thursday night. The Cowboys offensive line allowed 38 sacks last season —t he seventh-fewest in football — but Pro Football Focus has them rated 23rd in the NFL for 2025.

“Considered a team strength not long ago, the Cowboys’ offensive line is full of question marks. Left tackle Tyler Guyton’s rookie season yielded just a 49.4 PFF overall grade, which ranked 73rd at the position,” writes Pro Football Focus. “In addition to Guyton, Dallas will play two other starters who are either early in their NFL careers: center Cooper Beebe and rookie first-round pick Tyler Booker, who is expected to replace Zack Martin.”

With question marks surrounding the Cowboys’ offensive line and a young, revamped Eagles defense wanting to make a statement, they will wreak havoc against Prescott throughout the night. Don’t be surprised when they sack the $60 million per year quarterback five times.