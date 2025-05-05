San Francisco 49ers tried trading up for this first-round prospect in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers added 11 players in the 2025 NFL Draft. Yet, if they had gotten their way, the 49ers would have traded up to land one of the very top prospects on their draft board, likely reducing their amount of draft selections.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the 49ers attempted to trade up with the Carolina Panthers for the eighth overall selection. Though, the Panthers decided to stand pat and select former Utah receiver Tetairoa McMillan instead.

Even though the 49ers weren’t able to pull off a trade up in the first round, it turned out they didn’t even need to move up the board. Breer states that the 49ers were only trying to trade up to ensure they’d secure Georgia’s Mykel Williams, who San Francisco still managed to select with the 11th overall pick in the first round.

“This guy who was ID’d as a future No. 1 overall pick when he flashed as a true freshman on a national title team might have a shot to become that type of player. The Niners’ feelings on that were pretty clear when they tried to do a deal with the Carolina Panthers at No. 8, and jump the New Orleans Saints, who were said to be smitten with Williams, to get him.” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Mykel Williams

Even though their previous trade offers were rejected, the 49ers’ draft room must have erupted with excitement once the Saints passed on Williams to bolster their offensive line with Texas’ Kelvin Banks with the ninth overall pick. That effectively paved the way for Williams to fall right into their laps once Chicago selected Michigan’s Colston Loveland at No. 10.

