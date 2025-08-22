The San Francisco 49ers upgraded their running back room on Friday, trading for Brian Robinson Jr. from the Washington Commanders for a sixth-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Robinson provides depth behind Christian McCaffrey, who was limited to just four games in 2024 due to Achilles tendinitis and a right knee injury.

Robinson — a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft — spent his first three seasons in Washington but got squeezed out of a crowded Commanders backfield featuring Austin Ekeler, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Chris Rodriguez and Jeremy McNichols.

What Does Brian Robinson Bring to San Francisco?

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Robinson is a sturdy 6-foot-1 back who excels rushing between the tackles and averages 4.1 yards per carry for his career.

In three seasons with Washington, Robinson accumulated 2,329 rushing yards on 570 carries with 15 touchdowns, including a career-high eight rushing touchdowns in 2024. He also caught 65 passes for 587 receiving yards and five scores.

Robinson’s acquisition addresses San Francisco’s injury-plagued running back room.

“The 49ers RB room has been banged up: Isaac Guerendo, Jordan James, Corey Kiner, and others have all missed time. Christian McCaffrey, who only played 4 games last year, has actually been the healthiest RB in camp,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X. “Now Brian Robinson Jr. joins the group in a trade between John Lynch and Adam Peters, who worked together in San Francisco from 2017–2023.”

Washington held Robinson out of Monday night’s preseason game against Cincinnati and excused him from practice this week. He’s in the final year of his rookie contract, earning $3.4 million this season.

The 49ers open their season against Seattle on Sunday, Sept. 7.