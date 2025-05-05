San Francisco 49ers reveal positive update on Brock Purdy contract negotiations

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers are coming out of an interesting offseason, during which they lost several starters to free agency. One of the reasons why the 49ers chose not to re-sign many of their free agents was that they knew they’d eventually have to pay Brock Purdy a contract extension that values him as one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

That time has come, with Purdy entering the final year of his rookie contract. The 49ers have been trying to reach common ground with their starting quarterback at the negotiation table, and now we have a positive update on those discussions.

According to 49ers general manager John Lynch, the 49ers are having “really good discussions” with Purdy thus far, but he’d really prefer to keep the finer details of those talks private.

“Yeah, I can tell you, we’ve made it a practice not to talk about negotiations. And that goes way back to when I was playing. I felt like that was my business and I didn’t want the world knowing it. So I’ve always been very sensitive to that. But what I will tell you and can tell you is we’re having really good, positive discussions. When it gets done, I’m not sure. Hope sooner rather than later, but hope is not a strategy. So, we’re making progress. We’ve had good discussions.”

Despite seeking a new contract, Purdy has been attending San Francisco’s offseason program.

“Brock’s out there and doing a tremendous job, as all our players [are].” John Lynch via Chris Simms’ Unbuttoned podcast

Purdy is expected to command a contract worth over $40 million per season, though not everyone agrees that the former seventh-round pick is worth the current market rate.

Many high-profile players who are seeking a new contract opt to stay away from offseason workouts. But Purdy has taken a different approach, attending offseason workouts despite ongoing contract negotiations.

Lynch, meanwhile, says Purdy is out there doing a “tremendous job,” along with the rest of the 49ers players who have gone through workouts.

