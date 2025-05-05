San Francisco 49ers reveal positive update on Brock Purdy contract negotiations

The San Francisco 49ers are coming out of an interesting offseason, during which they lost several starters to free agency. One of the reasons why the 49ers chose not to re-sign many of their free agents was that they knew they’d eventually have to pay Brock Purdy a contract extension that values him as one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.
That time has come, with Purdy entering the final year of his rookie contract. The 49ers have been trying to reach common ground with their starting quarterback at the negotiation table, and now we have a positive update on those discussions.
According to 49ers general manager John Lynch, the 49ers are having “really good discussions” with Purdy thus far, but he’d really prefer to keep the finer details of those talks private.
Purdy is expected to command a contract worth over $40 million per season, though not everyone agrees that the former seventh-round pick is worth the current market rate.
Many high-profile players who are seeking a new contract opt to stay away from offseason workouts. But Purdy has taken a different approach, attending offseason workouts despite ongoing contract negotiations.
Lynch, meanwhile, says Purdy is out there doing a “tremendous job,” along with the rest of the 49ers players who have gone through workouts.