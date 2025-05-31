NFL insider sheds light on San Francisco 49ers’ early expectations for Brandon Aiyuk return

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers receiving corps helped the team reach Super Bowl LVIII. Two years later, the pass-catching situation is poised to look very different in Week 1.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes that the 49ers are ‘well-prepared for the possibility’ of Brandon Aiyuk not being a full-go when the regular season begins. It would then put more pressure on Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings to step up.

Brandon Aiyuk stats (ESPN): 25 receptions, 374 receiving yards in seven games last season

Just two months after he signed a $120 million contract extension that made him one of the highest-paid NFL players at his position, Aiyuk suffered an ACL and MCL tear on October 20. His recovery is keeping him out of OTAs and isn’t expected to be on the practice field in training camp.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter previously reported on his podcast that Aiyuk is expected back by midseason. Even if he beats that timeline, San Francisco figures to be without the All-Pro wide receiver through Week 5. More realistically, he might not return until November.

Brandon Aiyuk contract (Spotrac): $9.017 million cap hit in 2025, $15.39 million cap hit in 2026, $41.449 million cap hit in 2027, $43.325 million cap hit in 2028

Jennings, who led the team in targets last season (113), figures to take on the No. 2 pass-catching role in the 49ers’ offense. San Francisco is also hopeful that Pearsall can build off his strong stretch in the final two games, 210 receiving yards, last year.

One other pass-catcher to keep an eye on is rookie wide receiver Jordan Watkins. The fourth-round pick was highlighted by Matt Barrows of The Athletic as one of the standouts from early in the 49ers’ voluntary OTAs.