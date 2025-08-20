Head coach Kyle Shanahan helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Conference Championship (plus one Super Bowl) for three consecutive seasons. Then, out of nowhere, the 49ers couldn’t even make the playoffs last season.

Now, the team, led by general manager John Lynch, is making some personnel changes and is doing its best to ensure they have a group that can return to the postseason. Of course, that won’t be easy in the NFC West, with each of the four teams expecting to have a legitimate chance at competing for the division crown.

One area that the 49ers are hunting for help at is the wide receiver position. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports the team is seeking an upgrade and could trade for a veteran receiver. That route could present several different solutions.

However, others, like The Athletic’s Ben Standig, believe the 49ers could still be open to adding another running back to provide added insurance behind Christian McCaffrey, who made it through just four games last season.

Specifically, Standig believes the 49ers could be one of the teams interested in trading for Brian Robinson Jr, whom the Washington Commanders have placed on the trade block. The best part? He believes it wouldn’t cost the 49ers anything more than a Day 3 draft pick.

On the Brian Robinson trade front:



* My sense is there is interest from teams as they weigh whether to engage with Wash or wait for the release.

* The $3M+ salary for one year won't be for everyone.

* Compensation: Late Day 3

* Assesment: Aggressive runner w/ limited upside

*… — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 20, 2025

Considering that everyone knows Robinson will either be cut or traded before the Commanders finalize their 53-man roster, it shouldn’t take much for a team to acquire him. Still, while the Commanders are done with him, the former third-round pick is still just 26 years old, and he’s never had a season with fewer than 857 yards from scrimmage, which even includes his rookie season when he was overcoming a bullet wound in his leg.

Robinson also had a season in which he recorded 1,101 yards from scrimmage in 2023. But with a career yards per carry average of just 4.1, it’s clear that Robinson has more room for improvement. Perhaps a change of scenery is just what he needs.

Related: San Francisco 49ers Made Weak Trade Offer for WR