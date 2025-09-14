This was one of those games where you had to see it to believe. In one of the wildest you’ll ever see, the Dallas Cowboys defeated the New York Giants 40-37 in overtime.

It seemed the Giants were finally going to put an end to their losing streak in Dallas when Russell Wilson connected with Malik Nabers on a 48-yard moon ball to put the Giants up 37-34 with just 25 seconds remaining in regulation. Then poof…it all went downhill from there.

Dallas drove 21 yards on just four plays that culminated in a Brandon Aubrey 64-yard field goal to send the game into overtime. The teams exchanged punts on the first three possessions of overtime, and then Wilson again tried to heave a pass to Nabers that Donovan Wilson intercepted at the Cowboys 30 30-yard line.

Four plays later, Aubrey put an end to the game between these two teams as he connected on a 46-yard field goal. It was a bitter pill for Giants fans to swallow. But once the sting of this loss ends, they should take solace in the fact that Wilson showed he can be a major difference maker in 2025.

Russell Wilson and Giants surprisingly cooked Cowboys’ defense

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After struggling mightily against the Commanders last week, the 36-year-old quarterback had one of the best games of his career as he completed 30 out of 41 passes for a career-high 450 yards with three touchdowns. Although he might be remembered most for his interception, New York wouldn’t have been in a position to win the game if not for his outstanding performance.

He led the team to 21 points in the 4th quarter and completed passes to seven different receivers throughout the game. More importantly, for the first time in the post-Eli Manning era, we saw several explosive plays from the passing game.

Nabers led the team with nine receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns, and Wan’Dale Robinson, who had been relegated to running short routes for his career, had a coming-out party catching eight passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. Even Darius Slayton, who was held without a reception, got into the mix with a 52-yard reception.

As painful as this loss was, what we saw the 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback has a ton of football left in him, and this game is something he and the team can build upon going forward.

Russell Wilson gives more reason not to rush Jaxson Dart into starting role

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Some felt coming into this game, if Wilson had another subpar performance, it would be time to hand over the reins to Jaxson Dart. Dart even made his NFL debut on Sunday, but did not attempt a pass.

But what we saw from Wilson it’s clear, he needs to be the team’s quarterback for the time being. Rookies sometimes thrived early in their careers, but it would be a tall task to expect that Dart could mimic what we saw from Wilson on Sunday.

Despite some thinking team should play Dart and let him go through rookie growing pains, head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen need the team to produce wins, and Wilson gives them the best chance to win now.

New York will play their first home game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, followed by a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. These are two of the best teams and defenses in the league, and you don’t want to throw a rookie quarterback with a suspect offensive line to deal with that.

New York needs to keep the future Hall of Fame quarterback as the starter for the rest of the month, then assess his play and where the team is, before they consider changing signal callers. After his 450-yard day on Sunday, the team can be patient while feeling they have a big impact player under center over the next few weeks.