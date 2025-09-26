One of Russell Wilson’s former Seattle Seahawks teammates delivered a brutal assessment of the quarterback’s legacy during a live broadcast.

During pregame coverage prior to the Seahawks-Arizona Cardinals game on Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football,” the panel discussion turned to Wilson after the New York Giants benched him following an 0-3 start.

Hall of Famer and analyst Tony Gonzalez believed that Wilson played himself out of the Hall of Fame, and Wilson’s former teammate — cornerback Richard Sherman — concurred with that harsh assessment by downplaying what Wilson accomplished, including winning a Super Bowl.

Sherman Credits Legion of Boom for Wilson’s Success

“I agree. I think you got to judge his career off when the Legion of Boom was there,” Sherman said referencing the once-vaunted defense he was a part of. “You had a legendary defense, an all-time defense, and how much success he had and then without that legendary defense, the success he had. Without that legendary defense, he’s been 4-11, 7-8. 0-3 to start with the Giants.

“He was a winning football player in Seattle and people said, ‘Hey, winningest football player.’ All this good stuff, all these accolades.”

Wilson’s career has indeed been on a steep downward trajectory since Seattle traded him to the Denver Broncos prior to the 2022 season. In his two years in Denver, he went 11-19 and was unceremoniously benched for the final two games of the 2023 season before being released. The Broncos ate $85 million in dead money after signing him to a five-year, $242.6 million deal when they acquired him.

Wilson spent 2024 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, missing the first six games due to a calf injury. When he returned, Pittsburgh won six of the next seven games before collapsing down the stretch, losing their final five games, including a Wild Card playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers chose not to retain him, and Wilson signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Giants. He lasted less than four weeks as New York’s starter, getting benched after the 0-3 start.

“And now you get to go on your own and you get to prove, ‘Hey, I’m this great quarterback. I’m this guy that’s gonna be dominant.’ And it just hasn’t worked out that way,” noted Sherman.

To be fair to Wilson, he did win 10, 11 and 12 games from 2018-2020 for Seattle after the Seahawks parted ways with Sherman, before falling to 6-8 in his final season there in 2021. Wilson was also named to the Pro Bowl all four of those years.

In his 14-year NFL career, Wilson has compiled a record of 121-80-1, completing 64.6% of his passes for 46,913 yards (15th all-time), 353 passing touchdowns (12th all-time), and 114 interceptions, while rushing for 5,556 yards and 31 more scores. He’s also a 10-time Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl winner, and was one yard away from being a two-time champion.

While Sherman’s criticism highlights Wilson’s recent struggles, the quarterback’s career numbers still present a compelling Hall of Fame case — even if his late-career decline has tarnished his legacy.