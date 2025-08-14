The NFL and the New York Giants, Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos took a big step closer to potentially being put on trial over claims of racial discrimination against African American coaches.

The NFL and the aforementioned teams looked to tilt the board in their favor last year by forcing Minnesota Vikings coordinator Brian Flores into arbitration over his claims of rampant racism in the league. However, the arbitration would be overseen by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Well, a 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge in Manhattan put a halt to those plans on Thursday.

In their ruling, the appeals court claimed the league’s arbitration plan “offends basic presumptions of our arbitration jurisprudence” by forcing the grievance to be decided by the “principal executive officer” of the NFL, Goodell.

The NFL can be put on trial over civil claims that Brian Flores and other Black coaches face discrimination, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday, finding insurmountable flaws with a league arbitration process that would permit commissioner Roger Goodell to serve as arbitrator. pic.twitter.com/FLDwZGVnGB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2025

“The significance of the Second Circuit’s decision cannot be overstated,” Flores’ attorneys, Douglas H. Wigdor, David E. Gottlieb, and John Elefterakis said in a statement [via ESPN]. “For too long, the NFL has relied on a fundamentally biased and unfair arbitration process.

“Even in cases involving serious claims of discrimination. This ruling sends a clear message: that practice must end. This is a victory not only for NFL employees, but for workers across the country — and for anyone who believes in transparency, accountability, and justice.”

The decision now opens the door for the NFL, the Giants, Texans, and Broncos to be put on trial over civil claims that Brian Flores and other Black coaches made three years ago.

Why did Brian Flores sue the NFL?

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In February 2022, Flores sued the NFL and the three teams, claiming the league was “rife with racism,” particularly in its hiring and promotion of African American coaches. Several other coaches would eventually also join the suit as plaintiffs.

After filing the suit, the former Miami Dolphins head coach admitted fears he was risking his career by suing the NFL and the three teams. But he said it would be worth it for generations to come if he could succeed in challenging systemic racism in the league.

A potential trial could uncover some worrisome findings that put an ugly spotlight on the hidden practices of the NFL and some of its owners.