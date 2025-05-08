NFL insider reveals early favorite to replace George Pickens on Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers surprised the NFL by trading star receiver George Pickens, who was their top pass-catcher prior to their DK Metcalf trade. While the move, which netted a future third-round pick and a fifth-round selection in 2027, may pay off in the long run, what about now?

Who’s set to take over as the Steelers’ complementary receiver who plays opposite Metcalf? Several NFL insiders, including ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, believe Roman Wilson is directly in line to benefit from the Pickens trade thanks to the second-year pro’s offseason improvements.

“Team counting on Roman Wilson Year 2 jump. This offseason he looks like a different player than from his injury riddled rookie campaign.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Roman Wilson

Wilson was the 84th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Steelers have a knack for finding productive receivers in the middle rounds. Could Wilson be the next?

Wilson played just five snaps as a rookie after dealing with ankle and hamstring injuries. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound receiver will have to find a way to stay healthy this year, but if he can, the speedster should be able to show off the speed that got him drafted so high (4.39-second 40-yard dash).

Yet, Wilson will also be competing with veteran Robert Woods, another speedster in Calvin Austin, plus Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek. Still, with how much the Steelers invested in Wilson, he’ll likely get every opportunity he can handle.

