The biggest question heading into the season isn’t whether the Philadelphia Eagles can repeat, if the Kansas City Chiefs will rebound, or if Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson will finally reach their first Super Bowl. No, it’s whether Taylor Swift will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was confronted with that question during an appearance on NBC’s TODAY Show on Wednesday morning.

“I can’t tell you anything about that,” Goodell said coyly, adding, “It’s a maybe. It’s a maybe.”

Swift, who is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, reportedly turned down performing at a previous Super Bowl halftime show, but things are much different this time around.

“We would always love to have Taylor play,” Goodell said. “She is a special, special talent and obviously she would be welcome at any time.”

Goodell also admitted that he is “definitely a Swiftie.”

Swift’s Super Bowl Easter Eggs Have Fans Convinced

Swifties believe that the pop superstar dropped several Easter eggs about possibly performing the halftime show at Super Bowl 60 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

First, during her appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, a Super Bowl replica trophy was visible on Travis’ bookcase behind the couple.

Second, as Elle’s Aimee Lutkin points out, Swift mentioned she has watched every Super Bowl halftime show, but not the games themselves. On top of that, Swift said during the podcast that she’s a big fan of making sourdough — thinking about making the bread “60 percent of the time.” And lo and behold, Levi’s Stadium is the home of the San Francisco 49ers, whose mascot happens to be… Sourdough Sam! Dun dunn dunnn!

But that’s not all. The stars seem to be aligning for Swift’s Super Bowl performance through numerology as well. According to Yahoo! Entertainment’s Kaitlin Reilly, Swift used the number “47” twice during the podcast. She joked she performed in “47,000 countries” during her recent Eras tour and thanked Jason for the 47-second-long intro. Here’s where it gets interesting: Levi’s Stadium was Swift’s 47th show of the tour, and when you add 47 to her favorite number 13, you get 60 — just like Super Bowl 60!

Between Goodell’s coyness and Swift’s Easter eggs, it seems like a foregone conclusion that “Shake It Off” will be played in front of hundreds of millions worldwide.

Or it could be someone else entirely, and this is all just an elaborate ruse.