Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White will suit up for Sunday’s AFC East clash with the New York Jets, according to a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. White had been listed as questionable after a week of limited practices with a groin injury. But the team announced that the two-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro is officially active.

White’s availability caps a week of speculation that began when he missed Buffalo’s season-opening win over Baltimore. He spent the first two days of practice leading into Week 2 on a limited basis and left head coach Sean McDermott noncommittal about his status.

A Boost for Buffalo’s Secondary

The news is a lift for a Bills defense that relied on rookie Dorian Strong in the opener. Strong impressed in a spot start, not allowing a reception according to Next Gen Stats and making a key tackle on Derrick Henry near the goal line. But White’s experience and ability to lock down top receivers give Buffalo an edge as it looks to contain Jets quarterback Justin Fields, who completed 16 of 22 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.

White, 29, returned to a starting role in training camp after competing with Christian Benford and overcoming a preseason setback when rookie Max Hairston was injured. His return allows Buffalo to play with its preferred secondary alignment and could help a pass rush that sacked Lamar Jackson three times in the opener by giving the front more time to reach the quarterback.

White brings 18 career interceptions and a reputation for sticky-man coverage, traits the Bills expect to lean on against a Jets offense that looked sharp in its debut despite the loss.

Buffalo enters MetLife Stadium 1-0 and is seeking early separation in a competitive AFC East. With White back in action after a cautious week, the Bills regain a key defensive piece as they aim to slow a potent New York attack and stay perfect to start the season.