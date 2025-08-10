The New England Patriots tallied a dominant win over the Washington Commanders to open the preseason on Friday. Mike Vrabel’s group never trailed and put together elite outings on both sides of the ball.

With the first preseason game in the books, the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan decided to reveal his latest 53-man roster projection, and a recent Patriots draft pick was noticeably absent from the prediction.

Callahan predicts wide receiver Javon Baker will miss New England’s initial 53-man roster. Baker was a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and played just 11 games during his rookie season with one reception for 12 yards.

Kendrick Bourne and Efton Chism III make the cut over Baker in Callahan’s projection.

“In the end, the Patriots keep Bourne — presently injured and squarely on the roster bubble — because he is one of their best 53 players regardless of position,” Callahan wrote. “The Pats need talent. Bourne has system experience and is a positive influence on the locker room.”

“Bourne can also buy time until Chism III is ready to take the field. The undrafted slot was lauded by coach Mike Vrabel for his play strength after Friday’s preseason opener, when he had a game-high six catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. Chism was the last player included in this projection.”

During Friday’s contest versus Washington, Baker failed to tally a reception on two targets. However, the 23-year-old did play well on special teams and drew some praise from Vrabel after the game.

“Just happy for Javon just being able to go out there and contribute,” Vrabel said of Baker’s special teams contributions on Friday. “When you do those things, your teammates get excited. Hopefully his confidence continues to grow.”

Baker may not post prolific receiving numbers in the preseason, but if the UCF product continues to excel on special teams, he will have a strong case to make the roster. The 23-year-old posted two tackles on special teams in the preseason opener.