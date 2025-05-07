Recent New York Giants draftee could be in danger of getting cut already

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Each year, teams make roughly seven picks in the NFL Draft. Not all of them make the roster. This year, the New York Giants added seven players, and one of them could end up forcing another recent draftee off the roster.

Specifically, The Athletic’s Giants insider Dan Duggan believes running back Eric Gray could be in danger of losing his roster spot in 2025. His chances to stick around surely took a significant hit once the Giants selected Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo with the 105th overall pick in the fourth round.

“The Skattebo pick should eventually cost Singletary his roster spot. The blow figures to be more immediate for Gray, who has failed to make an impact in two seasons since being a fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft. Gray has just 31 carries in two seasons, and he has failed to impress as a returner. The Giants carried three running backs last season, so Gray’s fate is likely sealed with Tracy, Skattebo and Singletary ahead of him on the depth chart.” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan on Eric Gray

After Skattebo’s arrival, now Gray falls to fourth on the depth chart. While he’s still just 25, which means Gray’s best days may be ahead of him, he just hasn’t been productive enough as a member of the Giants thus far.

The third-year pro enters the 2025 season with just 31 carries for a total of 79 rushing yards. He’s yet to score his first official NFL touchdown during the regular season.

Ahead of Gray are veteran Devin Singletary, Tyrone Tracy, and now Skattebo, which means Gray has a lot of work cut out for him this summer. The Giants also have former undrafted free agent Dante Miller competing for a roster spot.

The Giants will likely keep at least three running backs, if not four. Then, whoever doesn’t make the active roster could still be a candidate for the 16-man practice squad. Yet, other players who get released could always come in and snatch a roster spot on the Giants too.

