The Chicago Bears are banking on multiple players making big jumps in 2025, including third-year defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr.

Dexter was a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and has steadily improved since his rookie season. The Florida product started 15 games last year, posting five sacks and 39 quarterback pressures with 24 defensive stops.

Heading into the 2025 season, Dexter is expected to serve as a starter on the interior of Chicago’s defensive line next to Grady Jarrett. Though the Bears have a pretty deep interior defensive line with rookie Shemar Turner and Andrew Billings also in the position group, Chicago coaches are anticipating a breakout season for Dexter.

“He [Dexter] can play nose, he can play tackle,” defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett said of Dexter via Larry Mayer of Bears.com. “Real excited about him. He watches a ton of film. He wants to be great. He works extremely hard at his craft. When he’s away from the building, he’ll text me.”

“I think he’s better than he was when he left after the offseason in the spring.”

Dexter has shown a ton of promise through his first two seasons, but he should be able to put it all together in 2025. The 23-year-old has been dominant in camp and is looking better than ever in Dennis Allen’s defense.

The Bears will wrap up the week with a preseason game versus the Buffalo Bills, and then finish the preseason on the road versus the Kansas City Chiefs.