Do the Minnesota Vikings have a new lucky charm in Randy Moss? On Monday, the Vikes legend just created vibes similar to the New York Mets and Grimace from last year.

The Vikings looked dead in the water when they entered the fourth quarter yesterday, down 17-6 to rivals the Chicago Bears. Then young quarterback JJ McCarthy became the story of the night when he led a wild 21-0 outburst in the final quarter. Setting up a stunning 24-21 win for Minnesota on Monday night.

Following the victory, there was a ton of praise heaped on the second-year signal-caller. However, the folks at the Manningcast made a point of noting an interesting factoid after the game. That was the Vikings’ 21-0 run coinciding with team great Randy Moss making an appearance on their show late in the game.

Is Randy Moss a new Minnesota Vikings lucky charm?

Was it a coincidence? Probably. But maybe it could be the start of something the team should test several more times this year. Last year, MLB’s Mets caught fire after a disappointing first half. Yes, they hit and pitched better in the second half, but many believe their turnaround was related to none other than McDonald’s character Grimace.

On June 12 of last year, the mascot threw out a first pitch to celebrate his 53rd birthday as part of a marketing campaign with McDonald’s, the Mets’ long-time sponsor. They would win 10-4 that day and post a badly needed five-game winning streak following that appearance.

The Mets Grimace craze became a thing for fans the rest of the season. And New York would go on an improbable run to the NLCS with Grimace as a lucky charm for supporters. Could Randy Moss be that for the Vikings? It’s worth a try after he seemingly brought them big luck on Monday Night Football.

