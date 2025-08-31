The Las Vegas Raiders are one week away from their season opener, and they need to settle a dispute with a key player and tweak the roster.

Wideout Jakobi Meyers is unhappy with his current contract, which has no guaranteed money remaining for this year. Although he’s still present with the team, the Raiders must address his situation with urgency. Given their young receiver unit, it’s an absolute must.

With a lack of internal candidates, the front office should look elsewhere to bolster the secondary. The Raiders need a defender with a track record of forcing turnovers to improve the team’s core of defensive backs, who have far too few career takeaways.

Here are three objectives for the Raiders’ to-do list ahead of their Week 1 matchup with the New England Patriots.

Work Out a New Deal with Wide Receiver Jakobi Meyers

First and foremost, the Raiders should prioritize taking care of their own business. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jakobi Meyers has requested a trade amid contract talks.

Despite his frustrations, Meyers has handled the situation professionally and continued to practice with the team, though he’s open to a trade.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Las Vegas doesn’t intend to part ways with its lead receiver.

If that’s the case, the front office could work something out with Meyers, who’s in the final term of his contract that carries a $15 million cap number this year.

Las Vegas can sign Meyers to an extension or try to give him a significant pay raise for 2025 and revisit the negotiating table next offseason.

Sign a Coverage Safety

Lonnie Johnson Jr. is the only Raiders safety who has recorded multiple interceptions in a single season, and he’s on injured reserve recovering from a broken fibula.

Isaiah Pola-Mao has the potential to force takeaways at a high rate, but he needs to prove it in his second year as a full-time starter. Last season, the 26-year-old registered five pass breakups in 17 games (14 starts).

In 71 career contests, Jeremy Chinn has three interceptions. He logged one in the preseason. His role as a chess piece on the back end of the defense may allow him to make more plays on the ball.

Nonetheless, the Raiders should add a veteran safety with notable ball production. Justin Simmons, Jordan Whitehead, and Marcus Williams fit the bill.

Simmons has recorded multiple interceptions in all nine of his campaigns and allowed an 81.9 passer rating in coverage with the Atlanta Falcons last season.

Two years ago, Whitehead logged a career-high four interceptions with the New York Jets. He can play both safety positions.

Between 2017 and 2023, Williams snagged 20 interceptions. Recently, his production has declined partially due to injuries. He’s missed at least six games in each of the previous three terms. However, if healthy, the 28-year-old can provide solid depth in the secondary.

Waive Linebacker Cody Lindenberg, Sign Him to Practice Squad

If the Raiders sign a safety to the active roster, they must waive or release someone to make room for the addition.

Currently, Las Vegas has six linebackers on the active roster. Germaine Pratt, Elandon Roberts, Devin White, and Jamal Adams will rotate on game days. Tommy Eichenberg and Cody Lindenberg are probable special teamers.

Lindenberg had a decent preseason, which is why he’s on the 53-man roster, though the Raiders may be able to retain the rookie seventh-rounder on the practice squad if they waive him.

Going against the New England Patriots, who have tight ends Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper, head coach Pete Carroll should have a coverage safety rather than a sixth linebacker ready to play in Week 1.

