The Las Vegas Raiders may have to rely on offensive depth with two starters banged up and on the sideline for Friday’s practice. On the flip side, a key defender is trending in the right direction to play on Monday despite an injury.

Raiders Daily examines who might have expanded roles to fill for injured first-stringers and why the team’s front seven should be prepared for a physical Week 2 matchup.

Brock Bowers Misses Consecutive Practices with Knee Injury

Brock Bowers missed Friday’s practice because of a knee injury that he suffered in the fourth quarter of last week’s contest with the New England Patriots.

KTNV’s Taylor Rocha spotted the All-Pro tight end while he engaged with teammates.

#Raiders TE Brock Bowers (knee) not practicing again Friday.



Says he’s “working on it” and hopes to be good to go for Monday Night Football vs. the Chargers. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/4kzkuQbi3z — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaTV) September 12, 2025

Bowers caught five passes for 103 yards in the season opener. So, his absence would be a significant loss for the Raiders’ aerial attack. However, third-year tight end Michael Mayer could fill some of that void with his pass-catching ability.

In Week 1, Mayer converted all four of his targets into receptions for 38 yards. Though he’s not on the level of Bowers as a matchup nightmare, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly can use him to pose a threat in the short-to-intermediate passing game.

Keep in mind that Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman missed back-to-back practices because of an ankle injury. So, Mayer could find glaring coverage holes in the middle of the Chargers’ pass defense.

Jackson Powers-Johnson Is In Concussion Protocol

On Friday, Jackson Powers-Johnson popped up on the injury report with a concussion. He didn’t practice.

According to Las Vegas Review-Journal‘s Vincent Bonsignore, Powers-Johnson went through a full session on Thursday, which makes the timing of his injury a mystery.

Last week, Powers-Johnson struggled in pass protection. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed two pressures and a sack. The second-year pro needs a bounce-back performance in his transition from left guard and center to right guard.

Though Powers-Johnson played guard last season, he lined up for 506 snaps on the left side and 29 snaps on the right side, per Pro Football Focus.

Remember, some players are more comfortable on a particular side. It’s too early to tell if that’s the case for Powers-Johnson, though an extended absence would be a setback in his development.

If Powers-Johnson doesn’t suit up on Monday, eighth-year guard Alex Cappa will likely fill in for him.

Elandon Roberts Returns to Practice

Las Vegas had one positive development on the injury front. Despite a sprained elbow, Elandon Roberts went through a limited session with a brace on his left arm.

#Raiders LB Elandon Roberts is back practicing pic.twitter.com/z3mkdCFECW — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) September 12, 2025

Roberts’ presence is crucial in the upcoming matchup against the Chargers, who could feature running backs Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris on the ground.

In Week 1, Harris logged only one carry for five yards, following a quiet offseason with an eye injury from a fireworks incident. Still, offensive coordinator Greg Roman could ramp up his workload after a 10-day rest.

As a high-level downhill defender, Roberts will help the Raiders’ run defense remain stout after it gave up just 60 yards to the Patriots last week.

