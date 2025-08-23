The Las Vegas Raiders would be a shocking landing spot for Trey Hendrickson, given their offseason strategy. Jackson Powers-Johnson‘s battle for the starting right guard spot should raise eyebrows, and why Aidan O’Connell has to speed it up. Raiders Daily explains it all before Saturday’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Is a Trey Hendrickson Trade Doubtful?

The Cincinnati Bengals are in a contract standoff with All-Pro edge-rusher Trey Hendrickson, who wants a multiyear extension as he enters his age-31 term.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are “listening to trade offers” for Hendrickson.

So, Raiders fans wondered if general manager John Spytek would make a splash move to improve the pass rush. Remember, Malcolm Koonce is coming along slowly from a torn ACL, and Tyree Wilson has yet to meet the expectations of a first-round pick.

Well, Las Vegas Review-Journal‘s Vincent Bonsignore poured ice-cold water on the sizzling rumor that linked Hendrickson to the Raiders.

Doing so would take them out of the future franchise QB pool, and they'd be spending $65 million/year on their pass rushers.



So, here’s some context to Bonsignore’s hard-no response to a Raider fan’s inquiry.

In March, Las Vegas signed Maxx Crosby to a three-year, $106.5 million extension. Hendrickson could command at least $30 million on a new deal. While the Raiders have the financial capacity to pay both of them, it would significantly limit their cap-space flexibility for the future.

Furthermore, the Raiders would have to give up a premium draft pick and an up-and-comer on their roster.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini provided insight on the Bengals’ asking price for Hendrickson.

“Teams that have recently inquired about the pass rusher were told Cincinnati’s asking price included a young defensive player and a 2026 first-round pick, according to league sources,” Russini wrote.

Based on the Raiders’ moves this offseason, bargaining-bin shopping in free agency and trading back during the draft to acquire more picks, Spytek has preferred low-cost moves with an influx of young talent.

Hendrickson is an older, more expensive player who doesn’t fit the team’s current roster-building approach.

What’s Going on with Jackson Powers-Johnson?

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

You may need a detective to figure out how Jackson Powers-Johnson went from a versatile starting offensive lineman to a one-position player who’s in a battle for a first-string role.

The Athletic’s Tashan Reed listed right guard as one of the Raiders’ five remaining roster battles ahead of Saturday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. That’s odd because Powers-Johnson is competing against Alex Cappa, who’s coming off a subpar year as a pass-blocker.

According to Pro Football Focus, Cappa took the field for 772 pass-blocking snaps and allowed the second-most sacks (eight) among guards in 2024. When you also consider his extended absence at training camp because of a rib injury, it’s a surprise he’s still in the battle at right guard. Powers-Johnson is a 22-year-old who showed promising flashes at guard and center last season.

Perhaps Powers-Johnson has struggled with technique and his responsibilities in offensive coordinator Chip Kelly‘s system. Keep in mind that he committed 14 penalties last season. Though Powers-Johnson has displayed brute strength, he must cut down on pre- and post-snap infractions.

Aidan O’Connell’s Pace Could Decide His Fate

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Raiders coaching staff knows it can’t turn Aidan O’Connell into an elite athlete. So, they tried to be creative in helping him ramp up the tempo of his play.

After Week 2 of the preseason, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters that O’Connell slowed down the pace of the offense.

“We’re not quite as fast when he’s playing,” Carroll said. “We don’t play as quick from huddle to the snap, still trying to work that out.”

According to Las Vegas Review-Journal‘s Adam Hill, the coaches shortened the play clock to quicken the pace of practices with the backup signal-caller under center.

“So Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly decided to put O’Connell on an 18-second play clock to force the tempo,” Hill wrote.

“That led to some chaotic scrambles getting to the line and some disjointed plays Wednesday. O’Connell outwardly expressed frustration on at least two occasions, which was a bit out of character for the third-year quarterback.”

Carroll admitted that the team may have gone too far with its strategy.

“What we did today is turned the clock down on him, made it a lot shorter and made it really hard on him,” Carroll said via Hill. “I told him we’d slow it down a little because it was kind of unrealistic.”

Whether the Raiders’ method was effective or not, it’s clear that O’Connell’s pace is an issue in Kelly’s offense. As many will look at the boxscore numbers to assess his performance against the Cardinals, pay close attention to the flow of the offensive unit while he’s on the field.

Maurice Moton covers the Raiders for Sportsnaut. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.