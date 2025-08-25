The Las Vegas Raiders have to make tough in-house decisions ahead of the August 26 roster cutdown deadline and survey the free-agent pool for help at key positions. After a slow start to training camp, one defender coming back from injury showed positive signs in game action. Raiders Daily breaks down the latest on the team’s roster-building approach and offseason progress.

Pete Carroll Wants an Experienced Backup Quarterback

Starting quarterback Geno Smith is ready to roll for the regular season after engineering a touchdown drive last Saturday. Still, head coach Pete Carroll wants to make sure the Raiders have a capable backup behind him in case of injury.

Aidan O’Connell fractured his wrist in the team’s preseason finale, and he could miss up to two months of action. Carroll essentially posted a help wanted sign for quarterbacks at team headquarters.

“All possibilities are available right now, Carroll said. “…I want somebody who’s played. That’s what’s important, a guy that’s had game experience is really huge to me.”

Las Vegas Review-Journal‘s Vincent Bonsignore suggested that Ryan Tannehill could be an option.

Tannehill hasn’t taken a snap since the 2023 season with the Tennessee Titans, though he does have 151 starts on his resume, which checks the box next to experience on Carroll’s requirements list.

Are the Raiders Dissatisfied with Their Cornerback Group?

Las Vegas could be active after roster cuts with additions and claims off the waiver wire. The team’s cornerback group had a lackluster battle for three open spots and questions remain in the secondary.

Eric Stokes is the only surefire starting cornerback. ESPN’s Ryan McFadden believes Kyu Blu Kelly may beat out rookie third-rounder Darien Porter for one spot, and the Raiders may look elsewhere to fill the third vacancy.

“There are still red flags coming from the cornerback spot. Kelly has had a strong training camp and could very well beat out Porter for the starting cornerback role,” McFadden wrote.

“It wouldn’t be surprising if the Raiders bring in more help at cornerback following cut-down day.”

If the Raiders prefer a battle-tested cornerback, they may consider Rasul Douglas or Stephon Gilmore, who’ve been free agents since the spring.

Asante Samuel Jr. is the most notable cover man younger than 30 available, but at 5’10”, 180 pounds, he doesn’t fit the size requirements Carroll typically covets in his defensive backs.

Malcolm Koonce Showing Signs of Pre-Injury Form

In Las Vegas’ final exhibition game, Malcolm Koonce flashed with a couple of tackles and a shared sack.

Slated to be the starting edge-rusher opposite of Maxx Crosby, Koonce had a slow start to the summer coming off a torn ACL. Carroll noticed that the 27-year-old recently turned the corner in his return to action.

“He’s got all full strength, he’s explosive, he’s tough, fast, all of that,” Carroll said via The Athletic’s Tashan Reed. “He’s shown in the last … 10 days that he really is back.”

Now healthy and regaining his confidence, Koonce could be a difference-maker on all three downs. In 2023, he recorded eight sacks, 23 pressures and nine tackles for loss as a part-time starter on the edge.

