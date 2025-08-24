In the Las Vegas Raiders‘ final preseason game, they showed how their offense can attack defenses over the top, but the club left the field with a glaring question mark at quarterback. Also, one of the team’s tightest position battles is for a rotational role. Raiders Daily will break down the aftermath of the Silver and Black’s offseason.

Geno Smith Looked Sharp Going Deep in Short Duty

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On the Raiders’ opening possession, Geno Smith led a touchdown drive that should excite fans. He uncorked a long back-shoulder throw to Dont’e Thornton Jr., who scored on a 17-yard play.

At practice, Smith and Thornton have worked on their connection, and it translated into instant offense against the Arizona Cardinals. Unlike recent seasons, the Raiders will be able to air it out a lot more with an accurate strong-armed passer.

Furthermore, Thornton showed that he’s more than a practice performer. He’s going to be a factor on game day, and defenders must account for his 4.3 straight-line speed.

If you’ve been longing for the Raiders to field a more explosive aerial attack, Smith and Thornton will satisfy your appetite.

Aidan O’Connell Will Miss Extended Time with Fractured Wrist

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Aidan O’Connell entered the game after Smith, but he had a short outing because of an injury. According to The Athletic’s Tashan Reed, he will miss six to eight weeks with a fractured wrist.

Carroll said O'Connell fractured his wrist. He'll need surgery and will be out 6-8 weeks. #Raiders need a backup QB. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) August 24, 2025

Only a few days before the roster cuts deadline, Las Vegas must address the backup quarterback position. Based on Cam Miller’s subpar performances over the last two weeks of the preseason, he’s a developmental third-stringer rather than a trustworthy primary backup.

Las Vegas will likely monitor roster cuts closely to add depth to its quarterback room. Detroit Lions backup signal-caller Hendon Hooker could be an option after head coach Dan Campbell suggested that he “may need a change of scenery.”

If the Raiders trade for a signal-caller, they may consider reuniting Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who coached him for five collegiate terms at UCLA.

It’s worth noting that the Eagles have five quarterbacks on their roster, and they made a deal with the Raiders weeks ago, swapping Thomas Booker IV for Jakorian Bennett.

Battle for No. 2 Running Back Position Is a Close Call

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Raiders’ brass could make a notable cut at running back between Raheem Mostert and Zamir White. Through the preseason, they contested for the No. 2 spot behind rookie first-rounder Ashton Jeanty.

Against the Cardinals, White and Mostert logged nine carries apiece, though the former had a more efficient outing, averaging 4.7 yards per rush attempt.

Mostert is a better pass-catcher than White, but he didn’t see a target, which would’ve helped his case to be the third-down tailback when Jeanty steps off the field.

The coaching staff will decide if it has enough pass-catching ability in the running back room with White, Sincere McCormick and Dylan Laube to part ways with Mostert. If not, despite a more productive rushing audition than his competitor, White could still be the odd man out.

