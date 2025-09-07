The Las Vegas Raiders may have their sights set on winning a particular matchup against a wounded key player in the trenches. Meanwhile, in preparation for Sunday’s game, they added much-needed depth on both sides of the ball.

Raiders Daily highlights two players who could be licking their chops early Sunday and a couple of veterans who got the call up to the game-day roster.

Malcolm Koonce, Tyree Wilson Could Battle Banged-Up Rookie Tackle

According to Fox Sports’ insider Jordan Schultz, left tackle Will Campbell is “on track” to play Sunday with an ankle injury.

Based on previous tendencies of the Raiders defense, Malcolm Koonce and Tyree Wilson will line up against the rookie first-rounder.

Per Pro Football Focus, Koonce (291) and Wilson (185) took the most pass-rushing snaps on the right side of the Raiders defense in 2023, which is opposite of the left tackle at the line of scrimmage. Crosby, who lines primarily on the left side of the Raiders’ defensive front, only saw 107 snaps on the right side that year.

Of course, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham can mix up his pass-rushing schematics to exploit an inexperienced player with an injury. That said, Koonce and Wilson have the quickness and athleticism to take advantage of Campbell if he struggles with his mobility.

Graham’s defense could force second-year quarterback Drake Maye to tuck the ball and run with constant pressure coming from his blind side.

Raiders Elevate Safety Terrell Edmunds to Game-Day Roster

On Saturday, the Raiders elevated Terrell Edmunds to the game-day roster. The club signed him after safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. broke his fibula early in August. Johnson will miss at least four games while on injured reserve.

Edmunds recorded six total tackles in two preseason games. He didn’t make it through roster cuts, but the team signed him to the practice squad.

According to the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, section 5f, teams can elevate practice squad players up to the game-day roster three times before having to sign them to the 53-man roster.

Edmunds and third-year pro Chris Smith II will likely split starting safety duties alongside Isaiah Pola-Mao until Johnson recovers from a broken leg.

Raiders Call Up Wide Receiver Alex Bachman to Game-Day Roster

Las Vegas also brought up Alex Bachman from the practice squad, one day after it signed wideout Justin Shorter to the active roster.

Bachman can provide help on kick coverage. Last season, he played 42 percent of the snaps on special teams. In six seasons, the 29-year-old has taken the field for just 101 offensive snaps, so don’t expect much from him in the passing game.

Though following Amari Cooper‘s retirement, the Raiders needed active bodies to help out in the third phase of the game in their season opener against the New England Patriots.

