The Las Vegas Raiders released an unofficial depth chart, giving an idea of who may have the first shot to lock down the No. 2 cornerback position. The New England Patriots are unsure if their lead cornerback will suit up on Sunday, which could equate to a big day for quarterback Geno Smith. Raiders Daily highlights a wide-open position within the starting lineup and a key matchup that could favor the Silver and Black.

Kyu Blu Kelly Is No. 2 Cornerback on Unofficial Depth Chart

On Tuesday, the Raiders released their first depth chart for the regular season. Despite the unofficial nature of the roster, it’s worth noting that Kyu Blu Kelly moved up the ranks over the summer.

Once an unknown in the secondary, Kelly made his presence felt on the boundary and in the slot with interceptions and eye-catching performances at practice.

Kyu Blu Kelly comes away with the third interception of the day for the #Raiders defense. Played his zone correctly and jumped the route. — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) August 12, 2025

Kyu Blu Kelly & Darien Porter continue to split reps with the first team defense opposite Eric Stokes



Kelly has really taken advantage of his opportunity and impressed Pete a ton lately #Raiders — Jesse Merrick – Silver & Black Sports Network (@JesseSBSN) August 19, 2025

It really does feel like Kyu Blu Kelly is making a case for starting nickel cornerback, really good day of practice from his so far.#Raiders — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) August 19, 2025

Even though head coach Pete Carroll told reporters that he plans to rotate “a number of guys” in and out of the No. 2 cornerback spot, Kelly has at least earned the first crack at the wide-open position. He could match up against wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who’s had strong showings at training camp as well.

Still, expect to see rookie third-rounder Darien Porter and second-year pro Decamarion Richardson to see opportunities on the field on Sunday.

Raiders Might Not See Key Patriots Defender on Sunday

Las Vegas finished up its offseason program with a mostly healthy starting lineup. Safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. (broken fibula) is the only key or rotational starter who suffered a long-term injury.

New England didn’t have the same luck. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez is dealing with a hamstring issue that has sidelined him for most of the summer. The budding third-year pro missed practice at the beginning of the week.

NBCS Boston’s Phil Perry broke down the potential adverse impact of Gonzalez’s absence.

“This is the player who was going to help make this thing go defensively,” Phil Perry said on the Patriots Talk Podcast.

“(Gonzalez’s) ability to cover the other team’s best weapon allows you to do so much. Whether it’s Mike Vrabel or Terrell Williams cooking up exotic fronts, blitz packages, disguise — you can do all of those things because you have that talent on the outside to take away the other team’s best player. You don’t have to sacrifice multiple bodies in the secondary to do exactly that.”

Based on Perry’s comments, the Patriots could use Gonzalez to neutralize Brock Bowers, but if the 6-foot-1, 205-pound cover man isn’t healthy, New England may rotate defenders who shadow the Raiders’ All-Pro tight end.

If Gonzalez doesn’t take the field, quarterback Geno Smith could have a big day throwing to Bowers and his wide receivers.

Raiders Land Between 18th and 28th in Media Power Rankings

As Week 1 approaches, media outlets published NFL power rankings, breaking down where teams stand in the league hierarchy entering the 2025 campaign.

Among the major online publications, The Athletic gave Las Vegas the highest ranking at 18.

CBS Sports listed the Raiders as the NFL’s fifth-worst club, partially because of their division.

“Pete Carroll’s first season will show an improved team, but they play in a brutal division,” Pete Prisco wrote. “Improvement might not show the way the fans want.”

Though Raiders fans may gripe about how the media sees their team, it’s up to the players to change the perception of the club and play out a season that exceeds expectations.

