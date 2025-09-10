Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White could see a career rebirth in Sin City. He’s off to an eye-opening start. On Tuesday, the team hosted a few tryouts that could help it address the lack of depth at wide receiver.

Raiders Daily highlights one of the key playmakers from the club’s Week 1 win over the New England Patriots and provides some background on three free agents who worked out at the facility.

Devin White Debuted with a Boom

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

During the spring, the Raiders turned over their linebacker unit. They let Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo walk in free agency.

They signed Devin White, Elandon Roberts and Jamal Adams to bargain-bin deals, each one worth less than $1.3 million this year. Adams transitioned from safety to linebacker. Germaine Pratt inked a one-year, $4.26 million contract.

Among those four signings, White made the strongest first impression in the season opener. He led the Raiders in tackles (11) and made a stop behind the line of scrimmage.

On the game film, NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks saw a linebacker who knows how to find the ball-carrier and take down his target.

“On a team full of misfits, Devin White stands out as a potential star based on his debut with the Raiders,” Brooks wrote. “While the numbers jump off the stat sheet, White’s energy, effort and physicality show up when reviewing the All-22 coaches’ footage. The veteran has a knack as a “see ball, get ball” defender on the second level.”

Just a few seasons ago, White was a full-time starter and the centerpiece of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. Along with his ability to stop the run, he’s made an impact as a pass-rusher, logging 95 pressures and 23 sacks.

Based on his recent performances, White has more to show as a downhill defender. The 27-year-old could be primed for a bounce-back year that allows him to cash in on the free-agent market in 2026.

Raiders Hosted Wide Receiver Samori Toure Among Three Tryouts

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, the Raiders brought in three players for tryouts: cornerback Isaiah Bolden, cornerback Alex Johnson and wide receiver Samori Toure.

While at UCLA, Johnson played under Chip Kelly for six years. He recorded five interceptions in his final collegiate term but went undrafted in 2024.

The New England Patriots selected Bolden in the seventh round of the 2023 draft. Since then, he’s been on and off their practice squad.

Toure is a notable name because of his brief flashes with the Green Bay Packers between 2022 and 2023. In that span, he logged 13 receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown. Over the last four preseasons, he’s hauled in 24 passes for 322 yards, per Pro Football Focus. This offseason, the Chicago Bears cut him from their roster on August 25.

Keep in mind that the Raiders have called up and signed multiple wideouts over the past week. They moved Justin Shorter to the active roster, called up Alex Bachman for last Sunday’s game and added Phillip Dorsett II to the practice squad.

If Toure impresses the Raiders’ brass at his tryout, he could be someone to monitor as the team continues to look for depth at receiver.

Raiders Are Creeping Up Media Power Rankings

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Las Vegas pulled off a minor upset in its win over the Patriots. Although New England is also a rebuilding squad, the national media took note of the Raiders’ road victory and moved them up in the power rankings.

Among the major sports media outlets, Bleacher Report has the Silver and Black ranked the highest at 18. NFL.com, The Ringer and CBS Sports listed the Raiders 23rd.

If the Raiders beat the Los Angeles Chargers in their home opener Monday night, they should make a significant jump in the rankings ahead of Week 3.

Maurice Moton covers the Raiders for Sportsnaut. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.