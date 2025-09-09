Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll shared his thoughts on how the team could improve the ground game. Though he didn’t provide definitive answers on a couple of key starters dealing with injuries, one player who pushed through a minor ailment should be fine for the next game.

Raiders Daily breaks down the aftermath of the club’s Week 1 win, checking in on a few players who may need time for recovery.

Ashton Jeanty Must Do a Better Job Setting Up Blocks

The Raiders struggled to get the run game going in their season-opening win, but it didn’t stop Ashton Jeanty from scoring his first career touchdown. The rookie first-rounder logged 19 carries for 38 yards.

Head coach Pete Carroll highlighted a couple of factors that contributed to an inefficient rushing attack. He wants better communication from the offensive linemen and Jeanty to follow his blocks.

Based on those comments, Carroll believes Jeanty left some yards on the field. The shifty 5-foot-8, 208-pound ball-carrier gained nine yards on his longest run. After his first taste of regular-season action, he must settle down to get the most out of his touches on the ground.

After the game, Carroll revealed that linebacker Elandon Roberts sprained his elbow. Tight end Brock Bowers told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that he’s “fine.”

Just talked to #Raiders TE Brock Bowers and he says he’s fine. Took a little hit on the knee, came out to get checked out. No concerns moving forward. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 7, 2025

On Monday, Carroll didn’t say much to calm the nerves of those worried about the two injured starters.

“Everyone is going day to day,” Carroll said to reporters. “These three days will be really crucial for us.”

Fortunately for the Raiders, they have an extra day of rest, with their next game part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader.

Las Vegas would have to fill a huge void in its passing game if Bowers misses the next outing, though the club saw fellow tight end Michael Mayer contribute to its Week 1 victory, hauling in all four of his targets for 38 yards.

After Roberts exited the game last Sunday, second-year pro Tommy Eichenberg saw time on the field, logging 14 defensive snaps. Eichenberg would likely join Germaine Pratt and Devin White to shore up a three-man rotation at linebacker if Roberts sits out.

Pete Carroll Says Geno Smith Played with Hamstring Tightness

According to Carroll, Geno Smith dealt with a tight hamstring in the second half of last week’s game but says the quarterback is “fine.”

Clearly, Smith’s hamstring didn’t adversely impact his performance. When given enough time in the pocket, he threw darts and connected with wideout Dont’e Thornton Jr. on a 36-yard play late in the fourth quarter to limit the New England Patriots‘ time to mount a comeback.

Smith should be ready to go against the Los Angeles Chargers, though his top pass-catcher, Bowers, remains a question mark.

