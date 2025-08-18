The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the preseason, but they may have found the heartbeat of their offense in defeat. Plus, head coach Pete Carroll made a definitive statement about the pecking order along the offensive line. Also, an unheralded player is moving up the depth chart.

Ashton Jeanty bounces back after ‘welcome to the NFL’ moment

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders’ top draft pick took a hit and kept ticking in his second preseason game. In the first quarter, 49ers linebacker Luke Gifford delivered a big blow to Ashton Jeanty’s shoulder that sent him to the medical tent.

As Raider Nation held its collective breath, Jeanty returned to the game and broke several tackles on a 13-yard run. He finished that drive with a rushing touchdown, proving his toughness among the pros.

After the game, Jeanty said, “I’ve arrived. It’s time to keep going and make plays for this team.”

Pete Carroll sets record straight about starting center

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Carroll sounds like he’s made up his mind about who will be the team’s starting center. After the Raiders’ second preseason game, he praised Jordan Meredith for solidifying himself at the pivot and referenced Jackson Powers-Johnson as a contender at guard.

Pete Carroll on the OL changes: "Jordan Meredith has done a really good job. …He's really taken that thing over and done a fine job with it. JPJ's battling at the guard spot, and we know we've got a real physical guy who's fired up and helps us out as well. The moves were well… — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) August 17, 2025

Powers-Johnson is a fan favorite who many expected would be the starting center. He won the 2023 Rimington Trophy as the best center in college football and made several starts at the position for the Raiders last year.

Yet, Carroll and his staff see Powers-Johnson as a guard. Meredith may have been competing with himself for the center position all along.

Kyu Blu Kelly is making case to start at cornerback

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

According to Raiders.com’s Levi Edwards, Kyu Blu Kelly snagged three interceptions while on the practice field with the first-team defense last week. Then he played with the starters against the 49ers, indicating his movement up the depth chart.

Kyu Blu Kelly comes away with the third interception of the day for the #Raiders defense. Played his zone correctly and jumped the route. — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) August 12, 2025

The Raiders have two open cornerback spots on the boundary. Though Eric Stokes, Darien Porter, and Decamerion Richardson have taken a majority of the reps at those positions, Kelly is flashing as a dark-horse contender in the competition.

